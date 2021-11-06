'I Trust My Skills' - Thomas Tuchel Not Afraid of Chelsea Sack

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has expressed this week he has no fear of being sacked by Chelsea.

In recent weeks, both Steve Bruce and Nuno Espirito Santo have been sacked by Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur respectively, amid much speculation about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's position at Manchester United.

It seems, however, that the recent sackings do not faze Tuchel, and he will continue at Chelsea without fear despite their stance on managers with their hire and fire method should results dwindall.

As quoted by the Guardian, Tuchel addressed the recent dismissals of both Bruce and Santo and described what he has to do to stay focused.

“It’s so important not to have the wrong belief that things take care of themselves,” Tuchel said. “They do not. That’s why we try to take care of details.

"But I am personally not living in fear and constantly reminding myself: ‘You can be sacked.’

"I drive a car to the training ground. I know it’s super-dangerous to be in a car because every day there are accidents, but I don’t think about it.

“I drive carefully, but I trust my skills. I feel confident in the car. I know where my limits are and I don’t gamble on my limits. I try not to overstretch the limits.

Tuchel went on to explain his optimism to stay at Chelsea and how he cherishes his position at the club.

"We are aware of the situation but it doesn’t hold us back. It’s a gift, and I’m really living my dream, actually.

"Hopefully it will last some more years, weeks, months, whatever.”

