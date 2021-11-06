Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    'I Trust My Skills' - Thomas Tuchel Not Afraid of Chelsea Sack

    Author:

    Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has expressed this week he has no fear of being sacked by Chelsea.

    In recent weeks, both Steve Bruce and Nuno Espirito Santo have been sacked by Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur respectively, amid much speculation about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's position at Manchester United.

    It seems, however, that the recent sackings do not faze Tuchel, and he will continue at Chelsea without fear despite their stance on managers with their hire and fire method should results dwindall.

    imago1007747776h

    Read More

    As quoted by the Guardian, Tuchel addressed the recent dismissals of both Bruce and Santo and described what he has to do to stay focused.

    “It’s so important not to have the wrong belief that things take care of themselves,” Tuchel said. “They do not. That’s why we try to take care of details.

    "But I am personally not living in fear and constantly reminding myself: ‘You can be sacked.’

    "I drive a car to the training ground. I know it’s super-dangerous to be in a car because every day there are accidents, but I don’t think about it.

    imago1007587271h

    “I drive carefully, but I trust my skills. I feel confident in the car. I know where my limits are and I don’t gamble on my limits. I try not to overstretch the limits.

    Tuchel went on to explain his optimism to stay at Chelsea and how he cherishes his position at the club.

    "We are aware of the situation but it doesn’t hold us back. It’s a gift, and I’m really living my dream, actually.

    "Hopefully it will last some more years, weeks, months, whatever.”

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago1007746724h
    News

    'I Trust My Skills' - Thomas Tuchel Not Afraid of Chelsea Sack

    56 seconds ago
    imago1007848779h
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Rues Chelsea Wastefulness in Front of Goal During Burnley Draw

    30 minutes ago
    imago1007749131h
    News

    Loftus-Cheek Sends Tennis-Related Challenge To Teammates

    1 hour ago
    imago1007848759h
    News

    'We Are In a Good Place' - Thomas Tuchel Happy With Chelsea Side But Insists They Need Break

    1 hour ago
    imago1007747027h
    News

    Antonio Rudiger Admits David Luiz & Gary Cahill Were His 'Biggest Influences' at Chelsea

    2 hours ago
    imago1007848768h
    News

    Sean Dyche Responds to Thomas Tuchel Calling Burnley 'Lucky'

    2 hours ago
    imago1007679633h
    News

    'It's Good Where He Is Right Now' - Tuchel Refuses To Get Dragged Into Talk on Gallagher's Future

    3 hours ago
    imago1007848759h
    News

    'Just Two Managers Trying To Win a Football Match' - Sean Dyche on Sideline Altercation With Thomas Tuchel

    3 hours ago