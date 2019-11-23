Absolute Chelsea
'I want it to be a positive issue' - Frank Lampard on Chelsea midfield selection problem

Matt Debono

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard insists it's a 'positive issue' in team selection as the Blues' options in midfield continue to increase.

With a trip to the Etihad Stadium awaiting the Blues on Saturday against Manchester City, Frank Lampard will head north with a stacked set of midfielders.

Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante and Jorginho are all available for Chelsea this weekend, which leaves Frank Lampard with a selection headache.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is also yet to return, whilst Ross Barkley is also in the ranks. 

However the Chelsea head coach insists he wants it to be a positive problem for him to have to contend with.

"I want it to be a positive issue. Something we have done pretty well as the season has gone on is have a bit of rotation and fluidity in our game in midfield and not pinning people down so they are stuck in that position," Lampard said. 

"I hope that can carry on and bring the best out of the abilities of all the midfield players. They can all be the deeper player, they can all be higher up the pitch, they all have energy to get around the pitch."

Asked whether Jorginho could push up, Lampard reiterated that he needs to give the Italian midfielder the freedom on the pitch in his area.

"I don’t think it is a case of putting Jorginho in a no.10 position but I think you have to give him the freedom to leave his area if he plays as a deep midfield player.

"Not just with the ball but also without it there’s a real perception and energy. So if I pin him down and in front of our back four, you don’t get those abilities and I think he has been doing that really well."

Chelsea travel north on Saturday to face Manchester in the Premier League in the late kick-off.

Stay tuned on SI.com for live updates.

