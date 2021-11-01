'I Want To Be Better Every Day' - Tuchel On Motivation Following PSG Dismissal

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has discussed the motivation to do well he experienced following his dismissal from the Paris Saint-Germain role back in 2020.

The German tactician spent two years at the helm of the French club, in which time he won six major trophies, as well as finishing second in the Champions League in 2019/20.

The following year saw him lift the same trophy with new club Chelsea, after they beat Pep Guardiola's Manchester City 1-0.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of his side's Champions League fixture against Malmo on Tuesday afternoon, Tuchel discussed his dismissal from the managerial role at PSG.

"I was not happy to be sacked on Christmas," Tuchel told the press. "My mission was not fulfilled.

"I had big plans to win the Champions League, to win the domestic title again and again. I was hungry and we were on the way. This was a huge interruption.

The German manager then went on to discuss how he ended up in west London.

"Some weeks later came a huge opportunity. The desire to step into this adventure was much higher than the fear and concern of an 18-month contract.

"This is what you need in football, you need to take the adventure. You need to be brave and courageous.

"I got a big reward for this, I am happy where I am. I want to be better every single day, this is a good environment to do this."

