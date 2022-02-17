'I Want to Be on The Pitch' - Petr Cech Gives Verdict on Chelsea Club World Cup Win

Chelsea technical and performance advisor Petr Cech gave his honest verdict on watching his club win the Club World Cup final from the stands, insisting he would rather be on the pitch.

The 39-year-old spent 11 years at Stamford Bridge and is widely renowned as one of the best goalkeepers to play in the Premier League.

Since retiring from football back in 2019, Cech has spent the last three seasons as Chelsea's technical and performance advisor but it seems as though he misses the action.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Speaking to Chelsea's official 5th Stand app, Cech discussed his experience watching the west London side lift their second trophy of the season.

"I sat next to JT and Didier at the final. It was quite nice to live that emotion through the game with them, and to see how much they care.

"I don’t like sitting and watching games from the stands, I want to be on the pitch!"

His current role at Chelsea means that Cech remains as a role model for many of the younger goalkeepers at the club, all the way up to the senior team.

IMAGO / Team 2

Starting goalkeeper Edouard Mendy revealed how influential Cech has been to his growth since joining the Blues.

"He's been massive for me. I couldn’t believe it when he called me, because for me he is a legend.

"He is one of the best goalkeeper’s in history and I’m lucky to train with him and see how he works up close every single day.

"He gives me such good advice to be a better goalkeeper and how to play my part for the team."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube