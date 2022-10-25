'I Want To Develop' - Callum Hudson-Odoi On His Move To Bayer Leverkusen

The winger joined Bayer Leverkusen in the summer and says that playing opportunities were a big reason as to why he wanted to move.

"Game time was the whole reason why I came to Bayer Leverkusen. I wanted to develop and be a bit more responsible about stuff.

"I think you could come over here and think 'OK, you've won some trophies at Chelsea', but you don't want to have that mentality. You want to win more and try to help the team."

Hudsn-Odoi found himself on the fringes of Chelsea's squad before his move to Germany IMAGO / Sven Simon

Hudson-Odoi admits he struggled for confidence at Chelsea but since he has been at Leverkusen, he feels like it is returning.

"At Chelsea, I felt like I was being a bit safe and not really wanting to drive past players but now I feel the confidence of doing all that is back."

Hudson-Odoi revealed that Chelsea owner Todd Boehly gave him some wise words of encouragement before he made the move to Germany.

"He said, 'Make sure to do your thing over there — be confident, be free, be the player that you want to be'."

Boehly was at the heart of a lot of Chelsea's transfer deals over the summer IMAGO / Sportimage

The 22-year old believes he is always learning when he plays but says that he is focused on his time in Germany and will see what happens with his Chelsea future when he returns in the summer.

"I don't know what the future holds. Obviously, at the end of the season I'll go back to Chelsea and we'll see what happens from there. That's where I've always been since I was a kid.

"I always look at stuff as a learning curve, never negative. My main focus right now is being here and helping the team as much as possible. I don't see that far down the line yet."

Hudson-Odoi will be in Champions League action tomorrow evening when his Leverkusen side face Atletico Madrid, where they have to win to remain in with a chance of qualifying for the competition's knockout phase.

Read More Chelsea Stories