Skip to main content

'I Want To Develop' - Callum Hudson-Odoi On His Move To Bayer Leverkusen

Callum Hudson-Odoi has been speaking on his move to Germany and what could happen when he returns to Chelsea at the end of his loan.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The winger joined Bayer Leverkusen in the summer and says that playing opportunities were a big reason as to why he wanted to move.

"Game time was the whole reason why I came to Bayer Leverkusen. I wanted to develop and be a bit more responsible about stuff.

"I think you could come over here and think 'OK, you've won some trophies at Chelsea', but you don't want to have that mentality. You want to win more and try to help the team."

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Hudsn-Odoi found himself on the fringes of Chelsea's squad before his move to Germany

Hudson-Odoi admits he struggled for confidence at Chelsea but since he has been at Leverkusen, he feels like it is returning.

"At Chelsea, I felt like I was being a bit safe and not really wanting to drive past players but now I feel the confidence of doing all that is back."

Hudson-Odoi revealed that Chelsea owner Todd Boehly gave him some wise words of encouragement before he made the move to Germany.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"He said, 'Make sure to do your thing over there — be confident, be free, be the player that you want to be'."

Todd Boehly

Boehly was at the heart of a lot of Chelsea's transfer deals over the summer

The 22-year old believes he is always learning when he plays but says that he is focused on his time in Germany and will see what happens with his Chelsea future when he returns in the summer.

"I don't know what the future holds. Obviously, at the end of the season I'll go back to Chelsea and we'll see what happens from there. That's where I've always been since I was a kid.

"I always look at stuff as a learning curve, never negative. My main focus right now is being here and helping the team as much as possible. I don't see that far down the line yet."

Hudson-Odoi will be in Champions League action tomorrow evening when his Leverkusen side face Atletico Madrid, where they have to win to remain in with a chance of qualifying for the competition's knockout phase.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Cesar Azpilicueta vs Manchester United
Match Coverage

Chelsea Transfer Room Writers' Predictions: RB Salzburg Vs Chelsea

By Luka Foley
Kvicha Kvaratskhelia
Transfer News

Report: Kvicha Kvaratskhelia Focused On Napoli Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Moises Caicedo Remains A Player Of Interest For Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Naby Keita
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Shock Interest In Liverpool's Naby Keita

By Dylan McBennett
Edson Alvarez
Transfer News

Report: Ajax Midfielder Edson Alvarez Remains On Chelsea's List

By Dylan McBennett
Todd Boehly
News

Report: Todd Boehly To Be Sporting Director In January

By Stephen Smith
Stamford Bridge
Transfer News

BREAKING: Chelsea Set To Appoint Monaco Technical Director Laurence Stewart

By Dylan McBennett
Weston Mckennie
Transfer News

Report: Weston Mckennie Could Be A Target For Chelsea In January

By Dylan McBennett