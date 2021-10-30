'I Want To Have At Least One' - Jorginho On Ballon d'Or Nomination

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has expressed his joy at being nominated for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award.

Following a successful 2021 that saw the Italy international win the Champions League, Euro 2020, the European Supercup and the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award, Jorgi was also named in the 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d'Or.

He was amongst five Chelsea players nominated for the award, topping off his most successful season yet as a player.

In an interview with ESPN Brasil, Jorginho was asked who he would vote for to win this year's Ballon d'Or award.

“Jorginho (laughs). If I don’t vote for me, who will vote? I want to have at least one vote! Just kidding.

"I believe I’d vote for Kevin de Bruyne for everything he’s been doing and for the beautiful football he’s been showing in recent years.

"For those who like football, it’s great to see him play because he understands football, he is a player with above-average intelligence.”

Having faced criticism for not being physical enough for the tough English league, Jorgi responded to the criticisms, going on to claim that he has tried to inflict his game on the Premier League.

“I’ve always tried to put my game in the Premier League, not the other way around. I learned the issue of physical contact and intensity.

"I put it in my style, because I don’t have the physical build to want to go into the Premier League style of running and brawling. I get this, I try to insert it into my style of play.”

