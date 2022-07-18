'I Want To Repay The Trust' - Kai Havertz On Playing For Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea

Chelsea have signed some iconic forwards over the years and when they brought back Romelu Lukaku last summer, fans believed Kai Havertz wasn't going to be one of them, but now there doesn't seem to be a better fit for Thomas Tuchel's squad.

The Blues signed the German two years ago and he has contributed almost 40 goals and assists in 92 appearances for the club, whilst playing in a position he never thought he would see himself in.

Havertz during Chelsea's pre-season victory over Club America. IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Havertz told The Athletic: “I’ve played a lot of positions over the years but last season, I played a lot as a No 9 and it’s a position I like very much.

“It’s still good that I am flexible and can play different positions up front, but I am there to score goals and make assists, and as a No 9, you have to do that and link up with players.

“I always go into matches telling myself that I want to score or make an assist. As a striker, you have to do that. Of course, it’s not possible in every game. There are only a small amount of players that can really do that, and even they struggle sometimes."

Havertz beating Kieran Tripper to a header for Germany. IMAGO / Moritz Müller

The 23-year-old's commitment to doing what needs to be done for the club, even if it was initially out of his comfort zone, has paid dividends in Tuchel's faith in the star and given him an extra shot of 'go-getter'.

“I’m still young. I need to get that confidence from the coach. I need his trust, sometimes in the bad times, too. He has always given me that trust in the last couple of years. In every match, I want to repay the trust," Havertz said.

“You always feel the responsibility when you play. Hopefully, it is going to be a better year than last year."

Tuchel and Havertz sharing congratulations during their Champions League campaign. IMAGO / Sportimage

Now, with new teammate Raheem Sterling to link up with, Blue supporters are expectedly twiddling their thumbs in anticipation thinking of what's in store for their 2022/23 campaign.

