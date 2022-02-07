Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

'I Wanted to Hurt Someone' - Wayne Rooney Makes Shocking Chelsea Admission

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has made a shocking revelation regarding a match he plated against Chelsea back in 2006.

The current Derby boss came up against the Blues on several occasions and was even close to signing for the Stamford Bridge side in his career.

Speaking in his upcoming Amazon documentary 'Rooney', via Daily Star, the former United player admitted that he wore extra long studs during a match against Chelsea because he 'wanted to hurt someone'.

imago0022832578h

"I changed my studs before the game," Rooney admitted. "I put longer studs in because I wanted to hurt someone.

"The studs were legal, they were a legal size, but they were bigger than what I would normally wear."

Read More

The United legend continued to explain his reasoning for the decision. 

"If Chelsea won a point, they won the league. At that time, I couldn’t take it," he added.

imago0001402301h

However, his plan did not work. In fact, it ended up backfiring as the Blues came out 3-0 winners as they lifted the title.

During the second-half, Rooney was involved in a collision with Paulo Ferreira. Whilst falling, his studs got caught in the turf and he broke his metatarsal - putting his participation in the upcoming 2006 World Cup in serious doubt.

The injury was not severe, as he only missed one match, but it was as a result of his decision to set out to hurt the opposition at the time.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0001402301h
News

'I Wanted to Hurt Someone' - Wayne Rooney Makes Shocking Chelsea Admission

just now
imago1009543847h
News

Reece James Not Included in Chelsea's Club World Cup Squad Despite Travelling to Abu Dhabi

18 minutes ago
imago1009312147h
Transfer News

Report: Declan Rice Awaiting Chelsea Interest Amid Manchester United Links

1 hour ago
imago1009639994h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Dealt Blow in Pursuit of Barcelona Star Ronald Araujo

1 hour ago
imago1009639457h
Transfer News

Chelsea Target Niklas Sule's Agent Confirms Next Club is Decided Ahead of Bayern Munich Exit

2 hours ago
imago1009264059h
News

Chelsea Receive Blow as Armando Broja Picks up Southampton Injury

3 hours ago
imago1009519799h
News

Official: Edouard Mendy Wins Africa Cup of Nations 2021 With Senegal

15 hours ago
imago1009312147h
Transfer News

Report: West Ham United's Declan Rice 'Would Love' Chelsea Return

16 hours ago