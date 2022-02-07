'I Wanted to Hurt Someone' - Wayne Rooney Makes Shocking Chelsea Admission

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has made a shocking revelation regarding a match he plated against Chelsea back in 2006.

The current Derby boss came up against the Blues on several occasions and was even close to signing for the Stamford Bridge side in his career.

Speaking in his upcoming Amazon documentary 'Rooney', via Daily Star, the former United player admitted that he wore extra long studs during a match against Chelsea because he 'wanted to hurt someone'.

IMAGO / Colorsport

"I changed my studs before the game," Rooney admitted. "I put longer studs in because I wanted to hurt someone.

"The studs were legal, they were a legal size, but they were bigger than what I would normally wear."

The United legend continued to explain his reasoning for the decision.

"If Chelsea won a point, they won the league. At that time, I couldn’t take it," he added.

IMAGO / Sportimage

However, his plan did not work. In fact, it ended up backfiring as the Blues came out 3-0 winners as they lifted the title.

During the second-half, Rooney was involved in a collision with Paulo Ferreira. Whilst falling, his studs got caught in the turf and he broke his metatarsal - putting his participation in the upcoming 2006 World Cup in serious doubt.

The injury was not severe, as he only missed one match, but it was as a result of his decision to set out to hurt the opposition at the time.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube