'I Was Close to Signing' - Fabio Cannavaro Reveals He Was Close to Chelsea Move in 2006

World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro has revealed how close he was to signing for Chelsea in 2006 during his spell at Juventus.

The Italian defender ended up making the move to Real Madrid in 2006 where he spent the next three years, lifting the La Liga trophy in his first two years at the club.

Chelsea instead bolstered their defensive options by signing defensive midfielder John Obi-Mikel and left-back Ashley Cole.

imago1006940667h

In an exclusive interview with The Telegraph, Cannavaro reveals how he nearly made the move to west London to join Jose Mourinho's Chelsea.

Read More

“I was close to signing when I was at Juventus (in 2006),” he said. “A friend of mine called me and asked me if I would go to Chelsea and I knew they were interested but in the end I moved to Madrid and of course Fabio Capello was there.”

Cannavaro was hot in demand in the summer of 2006 after he captained his nation through the 2006 World Cup campaign before lifting the trophy on his 100th cap for Italy.

imago0048414103h

The defender swiftly moved to Madrid after not making the move to Chelsea and went on to win La Liga in his first two seasons in the Spanish capital before returning to his former club Juventus for a season.

Since retiring from football, the now 48-year-old has spent several years in coaching, having managed Chinese teams Guangzhou and Tianjin Quanjian, as well as a month in charge of the Chinese national squad

'I Was Close to Signing' - Fabio Cannavaro Reveals He Was Close to Chelsea Move in 2006

