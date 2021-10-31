'I Was Impressed' - Thomas Tuchel Admits Pride in Chelsea Fans Following Newcastle Win

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has praised the fans that travelled up to watch his team beat Newcastle on Saturday, admitting that he was impressed with teh numbers that travelled.

The Blues came out 3-0 winners thanks to a brace from Reece James and a Jorginho trademark penalty.

Speaking to the official Chelsea YouTube channel after the match, Tuchel heaped praise upon the Blues supporters.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

He said: "They were brilliant. I didn't hear it (fans chanting his name), but if it is like this it is great. I was impressed, we had so many supporters here. I am happy in front of our spectators, scoring three goals in an away game."

As James bagged his second, St James' Park filled with chants of 'He's one of our own' followed by a new chant for the Chelsea boss, who has impressed the fans during his first year in charge at the club.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Tuchel took his Chelsea side to European glory last season, lifting the Champions League trophy, and has started this season in fine fashion as the Blues sit top of the Premier League table.

Chelsea will be hoping to keep up their fine form in recent weeks as they face Malmo in the Champions League before hosting Burnley in the Premier League next weekend.

