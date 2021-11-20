'I Was In Shock' - Hudson-Odoi Makes Honest Admission On Tuchel's Management

Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi has revealed that he was shocked to find out that Thomas Tuchel wanted him to play as a wing-back when he arrived at the club.

The 21-year-old had always previously played as a forward, but had struggled to solidify a place in the starting lineup.

Under Thomas Tuchel, his performances picked up immediately, with the German tactician implementing a complete formation change.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Hudson-Odoi revealed the truth about what he thought when Tuchel told him to play in his new role.

“When the manager first came in and he told me to play wing-back, I was just a bit in shock,” Hudson-Odoi told talkSPORT. “I thought it was a joke.

“Obviously, when I played there, it was different. It suited my game a little at that time and I think that he’s come in and he’s given the freedom and the instruction to the team of how he wants everyone to play and what he wants from the team to try to win games.

“He knows what he wants to win and so do we. So we are playing as hard as we can and to the best level we can to obviously win every game."

Despite his successes at wing-back, Hudson-Odoi has since made it clear that his favourite position remains as part of the front three.

"That is my favourite position, I’ve always played there," he told the official Chelsea website.

"No matter where I play I will give my best whatever position it is but I feel most comfortable there. I have been playing there all my life so I know the position very well."

