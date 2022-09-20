'I Was Just So Wound Up' - Christian Pulisic On Thomas Tuchel Decision

The sacking of Thomas Tuchel came as a shock to most Chelsea supporters and the players themselves earlier this month, but there were a few members of his squad that felt relief following his dismissal.

Christian Pulisic rarely made Tuchel's matchday line-ups and was often used as a final 20-minute substitution when his team needed a boost.

It seems both the winger himself and the club's new owners, Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, found this treatment of one of their most expensive signings unfair, with the German's lack of ability to improve his senior players being his ultimate downfall.

Tuchel and Pulisic post-match against Real Madrid second leg last season. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

But it seems the collapse of Pulisic's relationship with his former coach began before the summer, as he reveals what upset him the most before the Blues faced Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals last season.

"What happened before that game was hugely disappointing for me," he wrote in his book 'Christian Pulisic: My Journey So Far', "I’d had a really good first leg performance and our following match was against Fulham in the league.

"Tuchel told me that he was resting me for the second leg and as a result I didn’t play a single minute in the Fulham game. Then on match day... Tuchel tells me he’s changed his mind and he’s going with Kai [Havertz].

Pulisic in action during the first leg at Stamford Bridge. IMAGO / NurPhoto

"I honestly was dumbfounded and very disappointed. I thought that I’d earned a start and, most importantly, he had assured me previously I was going to start.

"So by the time he brought me on with about 25 minutes left, I was just so wound up."

Whether Graham Potter will utilise the 24-year-old any more than his predecessor had, is yet to be seen, but there will be a lot of people expecting some big changes.

ead More Chelsea Stories