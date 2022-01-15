Skip to main content
'I Was Taken By Surprise' - Kenedy Admits He Didn't Expect to Be Recalled By Chelsea

Chelsea winger Kenedy has admitted he was 'taken by surprise' when he received a recall by his club that saw him return to west London from his loan spell away at Flamengo.

The 25-year-old was recalled amidst concern at Thomas Tuchel's side over players on their left flank.

imago1004661673h

Left wing-back Ben Chilwell, who began the season in sparkling form, injured his ACL in a Champions League match against Juventus in November and will be out of action for most of the remainder of the season.

As a result, Tuchel's side have been searching for a replacement to bolster their strength down the left flank.

As quoted by the Sun, Kenedy revealed his surprise that he had been called back to England at such short notice.

“I was taken by surprise. I found out yesterday night around 11pm. Everything was very fast.

Read More

“Chelsea had a contract with Flamengo. They asked me to present myself and I’m presenting myself.

imago1004960284h

“It was Flamengo that told me. I’m just fulfilling the contract.”

Although it had been previously reported by the Athletic that Kenedy is likely to go back out on loan, Thomas Tuchel confirmed that the Brazilian is in fact in his plans for the rest of the season.

”Kenedy is back and I’m very happy about it so this is huge," said Tuchel ahead of their clash with Manchester City on Saturday. "A huge opportunity for him to make his mark at this club and in this team.

"We will try now from today on to push and support him as good as we can.”

