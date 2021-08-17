'I Was Very Happy' - Chelsea Defender Marcos Alonso Delighted With Free-Kick Goal Against Crystal Palace

Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso was in great spirits after scoring in his side's 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The 30-year-old made the breakthrough in the first-half by netting a sublime free-kick into the top corner as the west Londoners sealed a comfortable win against the Eagles on the opening day of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign.

Having netted the most goals among defensive players in the English top-flight since his arrival to Chelsea from Fiorentina in 2016, Alonso is looking forward to achieving more success with the Blues this term.

"I was very happy for that goal (against Crystal Palace). It’s been a tough pre-season as usual, so I’m very happy to start the season like that, I’m looking forward to the next one," said the Spaniard, as quoted by the club's official website.

The left-back further spoke about the impact made by the fans at Stamford Bridge on the win at the weekend, with the crowd allowed to fill up Chelsea's home ground for the first time in 18 months.

Alonso added: "We all feel it (the crowd). It’s a massive difference. We were all looking forward to it and it’s great to have the fans back.

After helping his side to Champions League glory and a top-four league finish last season, Alonso is aiming for more silverware in Thomas Tuchel's first full-season at the wheel.

"We need to leave our Champions League victory for now, and focus on the new season," said the defender.

"There are a lot of things to play for. We need to go again like the end of last season, 100 per cent, and step by step we will get there."

