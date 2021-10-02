'I Wish I Could Play Forever' - Thiago Silva Makes Admission Over Chelsea Future

October 2, 2021
'I Wish I Could Play Forever' - Thiago Silva Makes Admission Over Future

On the verge of making 100 appearances for his home nation Brazil, Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva has spoken about where he currently stands at Chelsea, and what lies ahead for him.

The 37-year-old moved to Chelsea from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in 2020, and has since become a vital part of the Blues squad.

In his year at the club so far, the Brazilian has made 40 appearances, and scored three goals, proving that age is not the be-all-end-all.Spea

As quoted by Sport Witness, Silva is well-aware that he is not a young as he used to be, but with age comes experience.

“I wish I could play forever, man. But we can’t, right?" he said in an interview with Globo Espote.

“Of course, today I don’t have the same explosion that I had at Fluminense, but there are things I didn’t have at the beginning and today I have a lot, which is the experience.

"You cut a lot of paths, you can read a lot of things before they happen. Back then I ran, but I didn’t think. Today I run less and think more, you know?

"I’m 37 years old, playing in one of the top leagues in the world, in one of the biggest clubs, at a high level."

Since joining the Blues, Thiago Silva has been an integral part of the backline; a backline that has proven to be one of the strongest in the world under manager Thomas Tuchel.

Since Tuchel's arrival at Chelsea, the west London side have amassed the most number of clean sheets by any club in Europe's top five leagues.

