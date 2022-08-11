Skip to main content

'I Won't Accept Anything Less' - Raheem Sterling On Switching Manchester City For Chelsea

Raheem Sterling added to his list of Chelsea firsts on Thursday, following his Premier League debut against Everton last weekend, by facing his introductory press conference and finally revealing why he left Man City. 

The England winger departed the Citizens after seven fruitful years with the club, winning almost every major trophy in his path, but it seems the move to West London came at the perfect time.  

Raheem Sterling

Sterling pictured at his first Chelsea press conference. 

"I just felt my time at City was getting limited on playing time for different reasons. I couldn't afford to waste time. A fresh challenge was to be made," he said.

"It's a lot of memories and top moments. The year and a bit where I was in and out of the team, I learned a lot about myself. A lot happens for a reason. It was difficult, but those things you have to make decisions which are best for yourself and family.

"With the game-time being limited, I'm 27, I know my standards and what I bring. I won't accept anything less."

Raheem Sterling and Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel greets Raheem Sterling after the final whistle versus Everton. 

The 27-year-old also opened up about why Stamford Bridge was the destination for him, he said: "With the options I had, it was one that tailor made for my personal goals, family it makes a lot of sense, and the direction the club is going in. 

"It's a team who shows they are competing and only going to get better. It made a lot of sense.

"My full journey going up to Liverpool, then City - living the dream, and coming back to London as a grown adult, I've got my head on my shoulders. It's a perfect time to have a new challenge.

Raheem Sterling and Abdoulaye Doucoure

Sterling battling with Abdoulaye Doucoure. 

"Knowing the [Chelsea] boys from England, they are a really top bunch of lads. It made the transition a lot easier, to fit right in.

"I'm excited by the the opportunity to showcase my talent. Growing up a bit off the field, inside the changing room - it's developing a side of me which I'd like to see a lot more, to drive the team on."

Everything is pointing towards another successful step in Sterling's career, which can only bring hope to supporters of finally seeing this team challenge for the English title once again. 

