'I Would Not Sign De Jong' - William Gallas Explains What Is Wrong With Chelsea's Midfield

The pursuit for Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong has been heating up in recent weeks with contrasting reports of will he or won't he, but former Blues man William Gallas, doesn't think he's the man for the job.

Chelsea have been attempting to recruit a new midfielder since the transfer window opened a couple of months ago, and Gallas believes Thomas Tuchel should be looking for a more of a defensive figure.

de Jong in action for Barca. IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Talking to Genting Casino, he said: "De Jong is a great player. He is still Young but he is so experienced in the way he player. I don't think Chelsea should have gone for someone of that profile though. They already have players like him.

"They should go for someone like Casemiro or Rodri instead. They are strong guys who stay in front of their defenders.

"They have good impacts physically as well. That is why I would not sign de Jong, because they already have players who a little bit similar."

Casemiro dealing with Mason Mount. IMAGO / Alterphotos

Chelsea's midfield is presumably the least of supporter's concerns with their attentions more on filling the new gaps across the rest of the pitch.

But as negotiations continue for de Jong's signature, perhaps they will begin to question where he fits into their starting XI.

