Skip to main content

'I Would Not Sign De Jong' - William Gallas Explains What Is Wrong With Chelsea's Midfield

The pursuit for Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong has been heating up in recent weeks with contrasting reports of will he or won't he, but former Blues man William Gallas, doesn't think he's the man for the job.

Chelsea have been attempting to recruit a new midfielder since the transfer window opened a couple of months ago, and Gallas believes Thomas Tuchel should be looking for a more of a defensive figure. 

Frenkie de Jong

de Jong in action for Barca. 

Talking to Genting Casino, he said: "De Jong is a great player. He is still Young but he is so experienced in the way he player. I don't think Chelsea should have gone for someone of that profile though. They already have players like him. 

"They should go for someone like Casemiro or Rodri instead. They are strong guys who stay in front of their defenders. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"They have good impacts physically as well. That is why I would not sign de Jong, because they already have players who a little bit similar."

Casemiro and Mason Mount

Casemiro dealing with Mason Mount. 

Chelsea's midfield is presumably the least of supporter's concerns with their attentions more on filling the new gaps across the rest of the pitch. 

But as negotiations continue for de Jong's signature, perhaps they will begin to question where he fits into their starting XI. 

Read More Chelsea News

Millie Bright
News

Chelsea Women Extend Contract With UEFA Euro 2022 Winner Millie Bright

By Melissa Edwards32 minutes ago
Thiago Silva Tottenham
News

'This Is Why That Game Will Be Very Tight' - William Gallas Explains Why Chelsea Won't Beat Tottenham Hotspur

By Owen Cummings3 hours ago
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
News

'He Will Fit In Straight Away' - William Gallas Gives His Verdict On The Chelsea Striker Situation

By Owen Cummings4 hours ago
Romelu Lukaku
News

‘They’re Missing’ - Pundit on Why Chelsea Can’t Challenge Manchester City & Liverpool

By Charlie Webb4 hours ago
Christensen vs Villa
News

Former Chelsea Star and Barcelona Signing Andreas Christensen Cuts The La Liga side out of his social media.

By Kieran Neller6 hours ago
Conor Gallagher 3
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Star Conor Gallagher Could Return To Crystal Palace This Summer

By Kieran Neller6 hours ago
Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Still Pushing' For Leicester City's Wesley Fofana

By Stephen Smith8 hours ago
Frenkie de Jong
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Expect Clarity On Frenkie de Jong Shortly

By Stephen Smith8 hours ago