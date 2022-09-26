Skip to main content
'If I Stay On The Pitch' - Reece James On His Goals For The Season

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

With a new manager to impress, the Chelsea fullback is excited to leave his mark.

Chelsea haven't got off to the best of starts to the 2022/23 footballing season but with the international break almost over, supporters will be expecting the beginning to a swift turnaround.

One player who has been a vital piece to this team's success over the last couple of years, and will be wanting to return to his best form this weekend against Crystal Palace, is Reece James.

The England right-back has recorded two Premier League goals and assists so far this campaign and will want nothing more than to add to them on Saturday.

Reece James v RB Salzburg

James last in Chelsea action v RB Salzburg. 

But in an interview with Chelsea FC, James outlined the main objective for the long season ahead of him.

"I think last season I did well with my performances – my stats, goals and assists, clean sheets were all the best they’ve been [16 goal contributions across all competitions] – but I was injured for maybe three or four months and that was too long.

"So, I think if I stay on the pitch I will surpass what I did last season."

Reece James v Liverpool

James missed 11 matches following his injury against Liverpool last season. 

James will want to make himself as available as possible under new head coach Graham Potter and undoubtedly be a part of a whole new Chelsea era. 

"In football, things happen very fast," he said on Potter's arrival.

"I’ve played against Graham Potter’s teams a number of times and he seems like a good guy so far. He’s hungry to win and I think it’s going to be an exciting future." 

