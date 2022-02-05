Skip to main content
IFAB Set to Make Substitution Law Change in March That Will Affect Chelsea

The IFAB (International Football Association Board) is set to make a permanent law change to the substitution rule from March onwards.

The rule change will affect how many substitutions can be made in a given match from this point onwards, following the decision to allow five substitutions in a match due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many have criticised why five substitutions in a match is not consistently allowed across all competitions considering the hectic fixture schedule that top level teams have to face.

imago1007663035h

As per The Athletic, the option to make five substitutions in a match will become permanent by football's lawmakers next month.

The five substitution rule that came into being following the pandemic will become a permanent option for competitions worldwide from March 3 onwards.

Read More

This rule did exist in the Premier League during the 2020/21 season but the English league opted to revert back to using just three substitutions this season, which has been met with criticism from certain pundits and fans.

imago1008938361h

The report goes on to state that the current ruling on the offside law will be discussed at the meeting next month which has been criticised by UEFA's referees' chief, Roberto Rosetti, who insisted that the law 'must be improved'.

With the introduction of VAR a couple of years ago, the margin for error on offsides has become far more specific, leading to a number of controversial goals in recent seasons.

This too has been criticised by many, with VAR splitting fan opinion and leading to calls for the offside rule to be looked at in more detail.

