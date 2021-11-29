Ilkay Gundogan Names N'Golo Kante as Toughest Ever Opponent

Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Ilkay Gundogan Names Chelsea Star as Toughest Ever Opponent

Author:

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has been named as Ilkay Gundogan's toughest ever opponent.

Kante got the better of Gundogan back in May as Chelsea came out victorious in the Champions League final. 

Manchester City narrowly beat the Blues in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge in September to clinch revenge. 

imago1008121498h (1)

Kante is a crucial part of the Chelsea and France team for club and country, and his ability has been recognised by Gundogan. 

The German is in awe of the Frenchman's work rate and ability to defend the opposition.

As quoted by the Metro, Gundogan named Kante as his toughest ever opponent.

"If i need to compare position wise, someone who plays in midfield, probably someone like N’Golo Kante, just the fact that you know you pass him and you feel like he cannot come back anymore.

imago1008121651h

"And then a couple of seconds later when you think you have a bit of space and time, he’s there.

"He’s incredible, the amount of work that he puts into the game, it’s just unbelievable."

Kante is currently sidelined with a knee injury but Thomas Tuchel is hoping the 30-year-old can return to action this week as Chelsea face Watford and West Ham, both away from home, in the league. 

