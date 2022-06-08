Skip to main content

'I'll Be Happy' - Emerson Palmieri On Chelsea Future After Loan Spell At Lyon

Left-back Emerson Palmieri has been speaking about his future in a recent interview after he spent last year on loan from Chelsea at Lyon.

The 27-year-old was loaned to the Ligue 1 club with the Blues happy they had sufficient cover at left wing-back with Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso.

Emerson Palmieri

After a successful spell in France, Emerson admitted after Italy's defeat against Argentina (via Chelseafc.com) last week, that he doesn't know what the future holds for him.

"I didn’t speak with him Thomas Tuchel just yet.

"I have a contract with Chelsea. I played there for three seasons and I have a lot of friends there and if I come back, I'll be happy. It's a good place and club for me. I don’t know, let’s see what can happen."

After Chilwell picked up a serious knee injury, Chelsea were keen on bringing Emerson back to Stamford Bridge in January, but Lyon were not in agreement.

Emerson admitted that he respected their decision and enjoyed his time in France but will now return to Chelsea and take it from there.

"For me, it was a good season because I played a lot of games.

"Of course. Lyon said no, so I didn’t come back. It didn’t depend on me and those conversations were between the clubs.

"Lyon said no and I respected that because when I signed there I signed for one year, not six months. But now I will go back to Chelsea for the pre-season and let’s see what happens in the next month."

