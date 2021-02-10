"I’ll count on you absolutely" - Silva reveals Lampard's message ahead of Chelsea signing

Thiago Silva has revealed the message Frank Lampard told him prior to him signing for Chelsea in the summer.

The 36-year-old signed for Chelsea on a free transfer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

Silva opted to make the switch to the English capital to join Chelsea under then manager Lampard.

(Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

And his presence in the side has been noticeable. Silva's experience and quality has had a major impact on the Chelsea defence this season, after a woeful record last season prior to his arrival.

Speaking to FourFourTwo, Silva revealed the conversations he had with Lampard that convinced him to sign for the Blues.

"As soon as I said yes, he sent me a picture of us both shaking hands as national team captains in 2013.

(Photo by Popperfoto - Getty Images)

"He understood exactly what I needed at this stage of my career, probably because he had made a similar move when he was also 36, from Chelsea to Manchester City.

"Marina [Granovskaia, club director] called me after I’d agreed, then passed me on to Frank. It was through a translator, because I still don’t speak English and his accent is even tougher for me!

"[Laughs] He hit the nail on the head from day one, saying, 'Thiago, you don’t need to worry about your age – it’s not a concern for me at all. I’ll count on you absolutely, and I want to listen to what you have to say.' I was over the moon with that; knowing everyone at the club, top to bottom, wanted me here."

READ MORE: How long Thiago Silva will be out for with thigh injury

READ MORE: Chelsea want to extend Thiago Silva's at the club beyond summer

Silva only signed an initial one-year contract at Chelsea but is expected to sign a new deal this summer. The Blues want him to stay, and as Absolute Chelsea understand, Silva and his camp want to remain in west London also.

He is under the wing of Tuchel now after Lampard was dismissed last month due to a decline in results and performance, which hit Silva hard however he relished the opportunity to work with Tuchel again after their time at PSG together.

"It’s been a tough week with the departure of one manager and the arrival of a new one," said Silva at the end of January.

(Photo by NEIL HALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"I have a really good relationship and get on well with them both. The six months I spent working with Frank were fantastic. And I had two unbelievable years with Tuchel in Paris too, including getting to the final of the Champions League.

"It’s been a really unique week for me, different to anything I’ve experienced before, because when managers have changed before, the incoming coach has never been someone I’ve already worked with, who I already have such a good relationship with. It’s always been new managers who I’ve not worked with before. So I’m left with mixed feelings. Sadness for one, happiness for the other."



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube