'I'll Give Everything' - Chelsea's Kalidou Koulibaly On Finally Playing In the Premier League

Chelsea's second signing of the transfer window caused a ripple of sighs of relief from supporters when they replaced the irreplaceable Antonio Rudiger with the formidable Kalidou Koulibaly. 

The Senegalese captain has a big job on his hands but he has insisted in his first press conference for the Blues, that he's not simply filling in for for the German, but will instead be bringing something else entirely. 

Kalidou Koulibaly

The man in action for the Blues during pre-season. 

"He's [Rudiger] a really good player, I know what he did for Chelsea. I'm happy for him to join Real Madrid. But for me, it's not a pressure. I'm happy to be here. I don't want to be a guy who replace Rudiger, I'm Koulibaly."

The new centre back will definitely want to bring his signature dominance to English football and believes, after years full of rumours over a potential move to England, now is the perfect time to make his entrance. 

"It's a long time since the Premier League wanted me to come... the moment was now. Maybe before it wasn't ready. I don't like fighting to leave, I will never fight to go out. This time was a good time to leave Napoli."

Koulibaly

Koulibaly spent six years at Napoli. 

"It's good [playing against world class forwards]. I like the duels. I like to give solidity to my team and defend. We have a lot of good attackers here, some of the best players in the world in this league."

"The ball is going faster, it's a new system for me. I'm thankful to the staff. This is the most important, to have the good behaviour. I know I'll need time, it can't be the first game... I'll give everything."

The 31-year-old has expressed his intent to stay in West London for as long as they will have him, so supporters can presume that a contract expiring in 2026 could receive an extension, should everything go to plan. 

Kalidou Koulibaly AFCON Senegal

Koulibaly led Senegal to their first ever AFCON title.

The AFCON winner had been one of Thomas Tuchel's top transfer targets and there was nowhere else he would have chosen. 

"Why Chelsea? I think they were the only club that really wanted me to come. The timing was good. The stars were in a good line, so I came here. I'm very happy to be here."

