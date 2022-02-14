Skip to main content
'I'll Put That in and We'll Celebrate' - Kai Havertz Reveals Confidence in Taking Chelsea's Club World Cup Penalty

Chelsea's Club World Cup winning goalscorer Kai Havertz has revealed that he was confident and focused stepping up for a late penalty in extra-time against Palmeiras.

The 22-year-old added to his UEFA Champions League final goal by scoring the Club World Cup winning goal as he goes down in history.

Speaking to SPORT1, Havertz opened up on his emotions as he stepped up for the penalty.

imago1009775517h

He said: "At that moment I focused as best I could and said to myself: I'll put that in and we'll celebrate the trophy together! 

"Most of the time I try to read the goalkeeper and don't commit myself beforehand."

Read More

The German proved his worth, stepping up when Chelsea needed him the most to secure yet another title for the Blues.

imago1009795453h

The trophy saw Chelsea win all that there is to win in football, but Havertz continued to admit that he is not done there.

“There are still many big titles to be won,” Havertz continued. "This season alone we have the chance of the Carabao Cup against Liverpool, the FA Cup and we're still in the Champions League."

He has proven that he can be relied upon when it matters the most and has written his name in Chelsea history, not once but twice and at the young age of 22, Blues fans will be hoping that he can prove himself in the coming years and become a legend at Stamford Bridge.

