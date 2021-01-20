"I'm a Chelsea fan, I'm a Chelsea person, no matter what" - Frank Lampard gives honest assessment of Chelsea's poor run of form

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has reflected on his side's poor spell of form following a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Leicester on Tuesday night.

The 42-year-old's job is in serious threat following the result at the King Power and it could turn out to be the final nail in the Lampard's coffin at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to Chelsea TV in his post-match interview, Lampard said: "I'm a Chelsea fan, I'm a Chelsea person, no matter what. So I'm disappointed, because I want this team to do well.

"I want the fans that are watching this or at home to be excited by the players that we have because we were, like a month ago - everyone was excited and in a positive direction and now, it feels very different.

"And I know how quickly football can change. So, we're in a half-way stage where if we can put results together, and it takes work, it takes work in training and in the next three home games that we've got, the picture can change very quickly.

"But, after a result like tonight, can't shout about that. We have to get our heads down and work."

Chelsea have crumbled over the past month and look like a team lacking any sort of system, vision and game-plan.

Lampard has failed to bring the best out of a host of his big-money summer signings, including Kai Havertz and the goal-shy Timo Werner.

The Blues have slipped to eight place in the league just over a month-and-a-half after being top of the deck and being deemed as genuine title-contenders.

