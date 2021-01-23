"I'm a fighter, first and foremost" - Chelsea boss Frank Lampard determined to pull his side out of current slump

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is intent on fighting to the wire as he bids to forge a change of fortune and save his job at the helm in west London.

The boss' future at Stamford Bridge has been hanging by the thread since the turn of the year, following a disastrous run of results that has seen Chelsea slip to eighth place in the league table, 11 points adrift of league leaders, Manchester United.

"Fight is an important word in football, so there’s no doubt we have to put some things to one side now,” said Lampard on the enormity of the task on his hands, as relayed by The Guardian.

“It’s not going to be [4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3] formations/systems that will win us the games we need to win in the short term, it’ll be the passion and the desire, and the togetherness of the team.

"I’m a fighter first and foremost. It’s how I managed to make a career out of the game as a player. When I packed up, I could have easily stayed in the media or come out of football altogether.

“I didn’t need to get back in [as Chelsea manager]. I got back in with a desire to be successful. I didn’t have blinkers on. I knew that there will be tough times and things that you can’t control like you did as a player.

“I love the job and I love the fact that if there are tough times you can fight your way out of them, and I mean the players as well, because we are not firing. It [fighting through thick and thin] is the best feeling in football, the best feeling you can possibly have.

“As a player here, I always wondered, as I wanted to be a manager, ‘what do tough times look and feel like? How does the responsibility differ as a manager to a player?’ And it’s fine.

"It is what it is. You have to go into it wanting to handle pressure, wanting to handle success by being humble about it at all times.

“That’s why I am maybe a bit short with some of my answers to some people today. I know that some of the talk is nonsense, it’s only the action that matters, so all that I will control is what’s in front of me.”

