November 29, 2021
'I'm a Massive Fan Of His' - Thiago Silva Praises 'Exceptional' Reece James

Author:

Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva has praised full-back Reece James for the way in which he plays, comparing him to a player 'with over 100 caps for England'.

James is currently underway in his third Premier League season, in which he has been in firing form recently.

The 21-year-old is Chelsea's top scorer in the league this season, with four goals in nine games.

Speaking ahead of the Blues' Sunday afternoon clash with Manchester United, Thiago Silva told Chelsea FC how big a fan he is of James'.

"I'm probably the right person to ask about Reece James as I'm a massive fan of his," Silva told Chelsea FC.

"He may be young but the way he plays you think he's been playing over 10 years in Chelsea with over 100 caps for England.

"He is someone who plays with such personality, great physical strength but also great strength beyond that.

"When you put it all together you've got yourself an exceptional player. That's something he's showing at the moment but he's still someone who could improve."

Blues captain Cesar Azpilicueta also holds James in very high regard, praising him in an interview with the Sun.

“I’ve known Reece for a long time, since he was in the academy, and I saw his potential.

“He went to Wigan on loan, he did amazing. He came back and he was an important player already, playing in the first team.

“He has been scoring goals, giving assists, with a great level of confidence. I’m pleased for him — he’s a great talent."

