"I'm always a fan" - Thomas Tuchel remains tight-lipped on Erling Haaland & Dayot Upamecano rumours

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel refused to comment on rumours linking Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano with a move to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

The Blues have been heavily linked with the duo in recent weeks, with Tuchel tipped to introduce major changes to his squad at the end of the season in a bid to make them title-challengers next campaign.

"I can understand your interest in the question [about Upamecano and Haaland] and the interest of every fan and supporter to talk about these subjects," said Tuchel, previewing his side's FA Cup fifth-round clash against Barnsley, as relayed by Football London.

"I am always a fan and am interested in what's going on. But now, it is February and there is a long way to go [till the transfer window opens].

"As you get to know me, you will know I will not talk about other players publicly when they're under contract.

"This is the type of respect we show to them but also to our own players. We think about our central defenders and strikers first and push them to the limits. Everything else will be decided behind closed doors. I'm sorry."

Tuchel has reportedly made Upamecano his top target for the summer. The Blues have no problem in meeting the defender's release clause and wage demands and are willing to match his transfer fee.

It has been reported that club owner Roman Abramovich has promised Tuchel that he will try to bring Haaland to Stamford Bridge in the summer if the German guides his side to a top four finish in the Premier League this season.

The 20-year-old Norwegian is very highly rated at the west London outfit and is viewed as the man to lead to the line for the Blues in the coming years. The board have begun identifying centre-forward options to target in the summer, and Haaland is 'admired' by the club's recruitment staff.

