"I'm always by their side" - Antonio Rüdiger reveals role in bringing German duo to Chelsea

Chelsea defender Antonio Rüdiger has disclosed that he played a key role in convincing fellow German duo Timo Werner and Kai Havertz to sign for the club last summer.

Since their arrival to the Premier League, Werner and Havertz have been at the end of severe criticism for failing to meet expectations since their big-money moves from RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen respectively.

"I helped them [Werner and Havertz] and advised them to come to Chelsea. That's why I'm always by their side. On the pitch, they can only help themselves," said the Rüdiger, in an interview with German journalist and transfer expert Christian Falk.

Werner ended his 100-day drought in front of goal in Chelsea's 2-0 victory over Newcastle on Monday, having failed to score in his previous 20 outings across all competitions.

Havertz has failed to justify his hefty price tag and though he has struggled with injury and Covid-related issues, he hasn't done enough on the pitch to replicate his displays in the Bundesliga last season.

The pair have failed to adapt to the demands of the Premier League and it's been widely reported that one of core reasons why German boss Thomas Tuchel was brought in to replace Frank Lampard in January was to get the best out of the two.

It was further suggested in the days leading to Lampard's departure as Chelsea boss that the board were looking to replace the Englishman with a candidate who's building grounds were laid in the Bundesliga to help unlock the misfiring duo's potential.

Despite netting 28 league goals for Leipzig his final season at the club, Werner has only managed to score five goals in 23 Premier League appearances for the Blues, though his trajectory has been on the up in recent weeks.

Havertz has still not been deemed match-fit and with the wealth of attacking options in the squad, a path into the first-team won't come easily for the 21-year-old.

