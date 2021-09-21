'I'm Desperate For Games' - Danny Drinkwater Makes Chelsea Contract Admission

Danny Drinkwater has explained how he is in the last year of his contract with the Blues, having not played a Premier League game for them since 2018.

The 31-year-old featured in Reading's 2-1 win over Fulham on Saturday, making his debut for the Championship club he is currently loaned to.

In his four year spell with Chelsea, the English midfielder has only made 23 appearances for the Blues, in which he has netted just one goal.

After playing 70 minutes for Reading on Saturday, Drinkwater made a revelation about his current Chelsea contract when speaking to talkSPORT.

"I'm in the last year of my contract, so there's more than just football riding on it. I've got other things," said the 31-year-old.

"I'm desperate for games, I know my position and I know it's not what I've expected for ten years.

"So I've got to make changes and I'm making the right steps.

"I've just got to keep in contact with the manager, trust each other and trust the team."

He finished by saying: "Hopefully they trust me and we can build on that."

Drinkwater was part of the famous Leicester squad that won the Premier League in 2016/17, and was then signed by the Blues a season later.

As he moves into his last season under contract with Chelsea, he himself told talkSPORT that he is looking to kick-start his career in an attempt to climb back into the Premier League clubs' good books.

After a promising debut for Reading, Drinkwater will no doubt look to impress in this season's Championship.

