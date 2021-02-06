"I'm enjoying every bit of it" - Hudson-Odoi on life under Tuchel at Chelsea

"I'm enjoying every bit of it" - Callum Hudson-Odoi on life under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea

Callum Hudson-Odoi is enjoying life under new Head Coach Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.

Hudson-Odoi was in and out of the side during Frank Lampard's tenure, but since Tuchel's arrival he has started in all three of his games.

The 20-year-old has found himself in a new role, at wing-back in the first two games before moving further up the pitch in the win against Spurs on Thursday night.

(Photo by Neil Hall - Pool/Getty Images)

Chelsea have looked promising in Tuchel's early days in charge of the Blues and Hudson-Odoi appears to be a huge part of the picture under Tuchel.

READ MORE: Comment - Callum Hudson-Odoi can level up under Thomas Tuchel's tutelage at Chelsea

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel on why he's playing Hudson-Odoi at wing-back

And Hudson-Odoi has delivered a glowing verdict verdict on the German.

"I'm liking it because it's motivating when a manager is on the side giving you instructions and pushing you and shouting at you," Hudson-Odoi told Sky Sports.

"Sometimes you don't like shouting but sometimes it motivates players to keep improving and keep showing your quality.

READ MORE: Chelsea's Champions League squad for the knockout rounds has been confirmed

READ MORE: What Thomas Tuchel told Mason Mount at half-time during Tottenham win

"I'm enjoying every bit of it. He has come with a real purpose to try and make us win games as much and quickly as possible. Try to apply his tactics as quick as possible as well. We're all enjoying it at the moment and hopefully we can keep going with it."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube