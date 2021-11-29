Skip to main content
'I'm Enjoying My Football' - Loftus-Cheek On Chelsea Playing Time Under Tuchel

Author:

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has revealed he is happy with his playing time under manager Thomas Tuchel, insisting he is enjoying his football.

The 25-year-old spent last season out on loan to Fulham after falling out of favour at Chelsea.

But since his return, he has made 12 appearances already, three more than his season at Stamford Bridge before he went out on loan.

imago1008213160h

Speaking after his side's 1-1 draw to Manchester United, Loftus-Cheek insisted he is happy with his game time under Thomas Tuchel.

"I’m enjoying my football," he told the official Chelsea website, "especially playing in games like this which mean a lot with points at stake.

"I’m enjoying my football and I just want to keep playing."

Loftus-Cheek earned himself a position in Tuchel's starting 11 against Manchester United, but he revealed he was unhappy with the end result.

Read More

"We wanted more," he continued. "We had the upper hand most of the game, we had most of the ball, and we had chances we didn’t take.

imago1008352634h

"They had a few counter-attacks but that was it. It was a scrappy game, very high intensity.

"Both teams wanted to press and put players under pressure, so there were a lot of mistakes, a lot of turnovers in midfield. That’s what you get in big games. The stakes are high and it gets heated.

"We can be disappointed because we felt we could win the game, but it’s a point and we’ll take that."

