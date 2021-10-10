Havertz Opens Up About Improvement in Chelsea Form

Chelsea and Germany forward Kai Havertz has opened up about his form at Chelsea and how much he has improved since his arrival.

The German international arrived in west London in September 2020 for a reported transfer fee of £62 million.

Since arriving, Havertz has had an up-and-down time at the club, struggling to adapt at first, but ending the season with a Champions League winning goal.

SIPA USA

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Havertz opened up about how his improvements in form.

"Of course, you get used to it when you play some games, when you have some matches, when you are here in England for some months.

"It’s a different type of football, but I think you get used to it and it was the same for me.

"After six months it was easier for me and then I settled in very well.

"I feel very good on the pitch and you are more relaxed on the pitch to play.

SIPA USA

"Then, of course, it was getting a little bit better and now I’m used to it and I’m feeling very good."

Havertz continued to discuss how his price tag came with a pressure.

"Playing by instinct was always one of my strengths in the past, to just play football on the pitch and not to think about things a lot.

"I think also, when you come here with a price tag on your head, everybody expects you to play very good, and if you don’t play very good they start talking.

"But after six months it was getting better."

