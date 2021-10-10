    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    'I'm Feeling Good' - Kai Havertz Discusses Improvement in Chelsea Form

    Author:

    Chelsea and Germany forward Kai Havertz has opened up about his form at Chelsea and how much he has improved since his arrival.

    The German international arrived in west London in September 2020 for a reported transfer fee of £62 million.

    Since arriving, Havertz has had an up-and-down time at the club, struggling to adapt at first, but ending the season with a Champions League winning goal.

    sipa_33567923

    Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Havertz opened up about how his improvements in form.

    "Of course, you get used to it when you play some games, when you have some matches, when you are here in England for some months.

    "It’s a different type of football, but I think you get used to it and it was the same for me.

    "After six months it was easier for me and then I settled in very well.

    "I feel very good on the pitch and you are more relaxed on the pitch to play.

    sipa_34677303

    "Then, of course, it was getting a little bit better and now I’m used to it and I’m feeling very good."

    Havertz continued to discuss how his price tag came with a pressure.

    "Playing by instinct was always one of my strengths in the past, to just play football on the pitch and not to think about things a lot.

    "I think also, when you come here with a price tag on your head, everybody expects you to play very good, and if you don’t play very good they start talking.

    "But after six months it was getting better."

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_34675577
    News

    Havertz Opens Up About Improvement in Chelsea Form

    33 seconds ago
    west-bromwich-albion-v-chelsea-premier-league
    News

    Watch: Willy Caballero is Training With AFC Wimbledon Following Chelsea Departure

    25 minutes ago
    chelsea-fc-v-newcastle-united-premier-league
    News

    Marcos Alonso Makes Honest Frank Lampard Admission Regarding Lack of Game Time

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35374569
    News

    'These Things Happen in Football' - Chilwell Opens Up About Chelsea Struggles

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35492151
    News

    Chilwell Says Playing For England Gives Him a 'Special Feeling'

    1 hour ago
    sipa_34757574 (1)
    News

    Hansi Flick Provides Antonio Rudiger Injury Update Ahead of World Cup Qualifying Clash

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35409130
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea's Conor Gallagher Could Become Newcastle Target Following Takeover

    2 hours ago
    sipa_32325793
    News

    Marcos Alonso Makes Comparison Between Tuchel And Former Coach Conte

    2 hours ago