'I'm feeling more free' - Hudson-Odoi reflects on return from injury & growing confidence

Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi is feeling fitter and more confident with each appearance for Frank Lampard's side.

The winger had been out of action for a few weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury in training a month ago, though has made a swift return to full fitness.

In an exclusive with Chelsea FC, Hudson-Odoi, 20, said: "I feel like I’m getting more confident day by day, I feel like I’m getting over my injury much more now, and I’m feeling more free.

"I’m confident in what I’m doing, and now I need to keep working hard, keep showing myself on the pitch and keep proving that I can become better and better."

Hudson-Odoi has impressed since returning to the frame with a few standout cameos against Arsenal and Manchester City, leading to high praise from his manager.

He added: "As a dribbler, I love to receive the ball as quickly as possible and try to do what I need to do to get past the defender. But it’s not always about dribbling, sometimes it’s about opening up the game, finding a pass quickly inside and creating space for everyone else."

The young Englishman offers some different to the Blues' attack - a very direct approach involving running at opposition defenders and linking with other forwards.

He said: "You want to be unpredictable, you don’t want every defender to know exactly what you’re going to do as soon as you get on the ball.

"I like to change it up, play one-twos, switch the play, even if it’s driving with the ball inside and creating a chance from there. I just try to find different ways, a variety of different plays to get through to goal."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube