'I'm Happy In Leipzig' Josko Gvardiol Reflects On Chelsea Bid Turned Down

Josko Gvardiol was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea throughout the transfer window.

The Blues were in desperate need of a central defender and the £77.4 million rated man was seen as the perfect fit by Thomas Tuchel.

However, with the German manager now departed, it will interesting to see if Todd Boehly and Graham Potter do decide to pursue Gvardiol.

IMAGO / Picture Point LE

Speaking on the turned down move, the 20-year-old said: "I didn't think too much about that negotiation. It’s only my second year, I've to learn - I'm happy in Leipzig."

Chelsea could potentially return with new bid in January: "We'll see what happens in the winter", Gvardiol said. These quotes were posted by journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter this morning.

The former Dinamo Zagreb defender's quotes here suggest that there is still interest there from the west London side and a bid could be expected to be submitted in January.

The centre back has made 55 appearances for Leipzig and has scored 2 goals. He has 10 caps for the Croatian national team and has scored 1 goal, which came in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification match against Cyprus last year.

Gvardiol made 52 appearances for Dinamo Zagreb across two seasons in his home country - very impressive considering his young age.

Read More Chelsea Stories