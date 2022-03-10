'I'm Happy With the Result' - Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea's Win Over Norwich

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel revealed his pride in his team for getting the win against bottom-placed Norwich on Thursday evening as they won 3-1.

The Blues got off to a great start in the tie going 2-0 up inside 14 minutes through Trevoh Chalobah and Mason Mount.

A penalty goal from Teemu Pukki in the 69th minute threatened a close tie but Kai Havertz put the game to rest in the 90th minute.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day after the game, Tuchel expressed his happiness that his side got the win on Thursday evening.

"The first half was brilliant, no. You have to 2-0 lead, It feels like a 3-0 or 4-0 lead. Then you give a penalty away and concede and things get complicated. It's life. I'm happy with the result."

Tuchel went on to elaborate on his assessment of the game in his post-match interview, as quoted by football.london, after he was asked whether there is extra pressure on the players.

The question came following the news that Chelsea's season is now in disarray after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government, meaning his assets have been frozen, including Chelsea F.C.

"I think they are only relieved because of the game. We played a fantastic first half but we played the second half like we were three or four goals up.

"Second half we were kind of in control but the opponent was stronger and they have nothing to lose. They took risks and we struggled to adapt. We conceded and then it was a tight one.

"We have to take care better and that is why I think there was relief in the end. The situation will not go away, maybe it will change or whatever."

