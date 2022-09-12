'I'm Honoured To Be Here' - Graham Potter's First Words As Chelsea Head Coach

Chelsea fans across the world hear Graham Potter speak for the first time since his appointment as Chelsea head coach.

Potter arrived at Chelsea on Thursday and he began by emphasising how much he was looking forward to this new start.

"It is the start of a really exciting period. I was really, really excited with the new ownership and impressed by them, their vision for the club and what they want to achieve.

"The history of the club speaks for itself, but it's about trying to create more of it now, in our own way."

The Englishman went on to speak about his early managerial career and how much that helped him to get to the position he finds himself in today.

"I had a great time in Sweden [with Ostersund] and came back to the UK and have had fantastic experiences so it's just nice to be able to take the next step and to be able to work with an exciting group of players that we have here and compete at the top.

Graham Potter at Ostersund in 2018 IMAGO / Bildbyran

"We're going to try and create a winning team and that's a fantastic opportunity for me. This is a club with amazing history and fantastic traditions so it is incredible and it's a huge honour for me to be here."

A student in Emotional Intelligence at the Open University, Potter graduated from the course in 2005 and he spoke about the culture he wants to instill at Chelsea with regards to motivation and making sure the players are good people within the team.

"We want a team that respects each other, that is honest, that works together. So it's a combination of I would say, football and human values that we try to work with.

"I think you have to understand that they're human beings first and foremost and the key thing is to try to understand them, what motivates them and what they are going to be like as people.

"From that, we can try to come to some common ground to try and build relationships, communicate effectively on a daily basis and build respect and trust through honesty."

Graham Potter giving instructions to Leandro Trossard IMAGO / PA Images

Finally, Potter touched on the importance of the Chelsea fans during a matchday, praising the support they give the Blues at Stamford Bridge.

"Stamford Bridge is one of those places that fills you with incredible excitement when you come as an away team and the crowd is always very, very passionate, always getting behind the home side.

"It's a really, really tough place to play so I'm looking forward to being on the other end of that and getting that support with the team because it's amazing. The atmosphere is fantastic and it's something I'm looking forward to."

Potter will take charge of the team for the first time tomorrow when his new side host RB Salzburg in the Champions League, as the Blues look to gain their first points in the competition after their loss to Dinamo Zagreb last week.

Read More Chelsea Stories