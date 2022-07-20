‘I’m Not Surprised’ - Expert Understands Why Chelsea Don’t Want to Sign Unvaccinated Players

A financial expert has talked about Chelsea's decision not to sign unvaccinated players in the future.

Chelsea are currently in the USA for the opening leg of their pre-season tour and they're missing two key players.

N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are both absent from pre-season and are currently training with the U21's at Cobham.

The reason they didn't travel is due to the pair not having their COVID-19 vaccine, something American requires before they can enter the country.

This has caused a big stir in the Chelsea fan base and Thomas Tuchel recently said in a press conference that the club will now rethink whether to sign players who aren't jabbed in the future.

Not everyone agrees with this, however, from a business point, a lot of people understand why they might take that stance.

Speaking to Football Insider, finance expert Doctor Dan Plumley said that he sympathisers with Chelsea and Tuchel.

“I’m not surprised that clubs are considering this.

“People have free choice on whether to be vaccinated or not, but you can understand the club’s position. What about big European games?

“We still don’t know what the world will fully look like post-Covid in terms of regulations in different countries. So, it’s a huge risk as we have seen with the Palace example. Clubs have to be aware of that.

“That goes for new signings as well, especially with these lucrative pre-season tours. It comes down to finance. Fans want to see those players.”

