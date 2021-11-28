'A Great Talent-' - Cesar Azpilicueta Hails Chelsea's Reece James

Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
'I'm Pleased for Him' - Cesar Azpilicueta Hails Chelsea's Reece James

Author:

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has heaped praise on Reece James after the wing-back has shown fine form so far this season.

The Spaniard has been out of the team in recent weeks as Trevoh Chalobah and James have kept him out of the side in recent weeks.

Speaking to the Sun Sport, Azpilicueta has heaped praise on James for his performances this season.

He said: “I’ve known Reece for a long time, since he was in the academy, and I saw his potential.

“He went to Wigan on loan, he did amazing. He came back and he was an important player already, playing in the first team.

“He has been scoring goals, giving assists, with a great level of confidence. I’m pleased for him — he’s a great talent."

The Blues skipper continued to reveal how he is not upset with losing his place in the side, instead helping the youngster in the first team.

I always try to help him in any way I can," he revealed.

"I think it’s natural when you play in Chelsea, at the moment the best team in Europe and always fighting for trophies.

“You have competition, players coming in, new players coming through the academy."

