'I'm Ready for Whatever is Asked of Me' - Marcus Bettinelli on His Role at Chelsea

Chelsea goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli has described his role at Chelsea, insisting he is 'ready for whatever'.

The Englishman was signed from west London rivals Fulham in the summer of 2021, making him the third choice goalkeeper behind Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

With Mendy currently away on Africa Cup of Nations duty, Bettinelli was given his first chance to shine in his side's 5-1 FA Cup win over Chesterfield on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Bettinelli revealed he will always be ready for what is asked of him at club level.

"We’ve got a good goalie group with Hilario and James Russell (the goalkeeping coaches), who are top people to work with.

"They push you every day and they’ve put a lot of time and effort into improving me over the last five months.

"Of course, I always knew what my role would be but Hilario made it clear when I signed that he wants me to improve and they’ve certainly helped me do that.

"Like I said when I joined in the summer, I’m ready for whatever is asked of me.

"It would be amazing to get the opportunity to represent this club, especially in the FA Cup, but I’ll be doing my job regardless of selection.

"Whatever’s happened this season, I’ve always tried to be involved and use my voice as a weapon and an attribute with the lads in the changing room so that won’t change."

