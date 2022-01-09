Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

'I'm Ready for Whatever is Asked of Me' - Marcus Bettinelli on His Role at Chelsea

Chelsea goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli has described his role at Chelsea, insisting he is 'ready for whatever'.

The Englishman was signed from west London rivals Fulham in the summer of 2021, making him the third choice goalkeeper behind Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

With Mendy currently away on Africa Cup of Nations duty, Bettinelli was given his first chance to shine in his side's 5-1 FA Cup win over Chesterfield on Saturday afternoon.

imago1009018068h

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Bettinelli revealed he will always be ready for what is asked of him at club level.

"We’ve got a good goalie group with Hilario and James Russell (the goalkeeping coaches), who are top people to work with.

Read More

"They push you every day and they’ve put a lot of time and effort into improving me over the last five months.

"Of course, I always knew what my role would be but Hilario made it clear when I signed that he wants me to improve and they’ve certainly helped me do that.

imago1009024334h

"Like I said when I joined in the summer, I’m ready for whatever is asked of me.

"It would be amazing to get the opportunity to represent this club, especially in the FA Cup, but I’ll be doing my job regardless of selection.

"Whatever’s happened this season, I’ve always tried to be involved and use my voice as a weapon and an attribute with the lads in the changing room so that won’t change."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009018068h
News

'I'm Ready for Whatever is Asked of Me' - Marcus Bettinelli on His Role at Chelsea

1 minute ago
imago1009014989h
News

Callum Hudson-Odoi Assesses Chelsea's FA Cup Chances for 2021/22 Season

31 minutes ago
imago1008394252h
News

Lewis Hall Hoping for More Opportunities After Chelsea Debut

1 hour ago
imago1007904789h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Unlikely to Sign Lucas Digne With Everton Keen on Permanent Move

1 hour ago
imago0044481648h
Features/Opinions

Chelsea Fans React to FA Cup Fourth Round Draw vs Plymouth Argyle

1 hour ago
imago1009018148h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Set to Receive Verdict as to Whether or Not They Can Sign Dest in January

2 hours ago
imago1008795431h
News

Official: Chelsea to Face Plymouth Argyle in FA Cup Fourth Round

1 hour ago
imago1008952605h
News

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi 'Delighted' With Goal Against Chesterfield

2 hours ago