"I'm really pleased with where he's at" - Lampard on Gilmour following return from knee injury

"I'm really pleased with where he's at" - Frank Lampard on Billy Gilmour following return from knee injury

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has heaped praise on starlet Billy Gilmour following his return from a knee injury, and has been impressed with his attitude on and off the field.

Gilmour, 19, sustained a knee injury back in July 2020 against Crystal Palace, just months after breaking into the first-team with a couple of eye-catching individual performances.

In his latest 'Ask Frank' video, Lampard said, as relayed by Chelsea: "I have been delighted with him. His attitude in rehab was what I expected but was great to see."

Following rehabilitation after undergoing a knee surgery, Gilmour appeared for the Scotland U-21's and Chelsea's U-23's before resuming training with Frank Lampard's side.

Lampard added: "He did everything right and got himself fit and came straight back in against Krasnodar and was fantastic.

"And against Manchester City, a really difficult game to come into, he showed personality and quality, so I am really delighted to have him ready to go."

The 42-year-old said: "Billy is going to be a huge player for this club, he is young and so, like the youth in the squad I talk about a lot, we need to give him time but at the same time, his talent is huge, so I am really pleased with where he is at."

Gilmour has been tipped to be a star for the current Chelsea side in years to come, with the likes of Roy Keane and Graeme Souness having raved about the talented Scotsman.

Lampard has ruled out a potential loan move in January for Gilmour, assuring him adequate game-time to break into Scotland's first-team with the Euros looming.

