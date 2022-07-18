Skip to main content

"I'm so, so happy he's here" - Jorginho on Kalidou Koulibaly Joining Chelsea

Chelsea have began to rebuild their defence, following the departures of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger, with the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly and Jorginho is convinced there isn't a better fit. 

The centre back was brought in from the Serie A side Napoli, for a fee of up to €40m, including potential add-ons.

Koulibaly and Jorginho celebrating with Napoli supporters in 2017. 

The pair are well-acquainted after spending four years together with the Italian giants, until the midfielder left for the Blues in 2018, and Jorginho knows the switch will be just as seamless for the Senegalese captain.  

He said: "We’ve stayed in contact since I left Napoli. He speaks better English already than I do so that will be good for him to help settle in! It’s going to be really easy for him because of the person he is.

"Of course we will help him to make it maybe a bit easier for him to get involved with the team-mates and everything, but even if he didn’t know us it would be easy for him because he’s such a good guy. 

Koulibaly

The man in action. 

"I am so, so happy he’s here. As a player, he’s a brilliant defender - fast, strong and he has so much quality on the ball with both feet. He’s also a real leader." (via ChelseaFC)

The admiration for Koulibaly's character matches the awe of his footballing ability, as Blue supporters can stop worrying about replacing the irreplaceable Rudiger. 

