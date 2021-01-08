'I'm starting to understand them more' - Tammy Abraham delivers verdict on Chelsea's new signings

'I'm starting to understand them more' - Tammy Abraham indicates chemistry with new signings is a work in progress

Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham has admitted that he's still gelling with the new arrivals at Stamford Bridge from last summer.

Chelsea spent big last year, bringing in Edouard Mendy, Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech and German duo Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

Abraham, 23, has bagged eight goals in 21 appearances for the west London outfit across three competitions so far this season.

In an interview with Chelsea Football Club, the Englishman said: "We have hardly had any time to train together and to work out how each other play, so we’re just taking every day as it comes at the moment."

Some of Frank Lampard's big-money signings, the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, are yet to well-and-truly hit the ground running in England.

Abraham added: "Every game we play, we’re learning new things about each other. I’m starting to understand them more and they’re starting to understand me more so hopefully we drive each other and be the best we can be."

After loan spells at Bristol, Swansea and Aston Villa, Abraham fought his way into the first-team at the beginning of last season, and has come a long way since.

Though he'll only get better with more game-time, his numbers are impressive for someone so young, despite competing with the under-fire Timo Werner and the in-form Olivier Giroud.

A part of Timo Werner's woes this season have been down to Abraham flourishing up top for the Blues, restricting the German to a role out wide for much of the season.

However, with Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech returning to full fitness, competition for places is as fierce as ever for Abraham during his young career, and he'll have to deliver when called upon to nail down a potential starting place.

