"I'm very glad I scored" - Timo Werner delighted after ending goal drought against Newcastle

Chelsea forward Timo Werner put an end to his goal-scoring woes after netting the clincher in his side's 2-0 victory over Newcastle on Monday night.

The 24-year-old bagged his 10th goal of the campaign after latching onto a failed clearance from a corner put in by Mason Mount - a goal of huge personal significance to the German as he found the back of the net for the first time in 100 days.

Reflecting on his goal and the win in his post-match interview, the former RB Leipzig man said: "I am happy that I scored, finally," as quoted by Chelsea.

"As a striker, you always want to score. The last month, I was not so happy without scoring, but at the end, it’s a team sport. When we win, everything is good."

Though he hadn't gotten on the scoresheet in his previous 20 appearances across all competitions, Werner has been contributing to his side's attack and is currently top of the club's assist charts this season.

He added: "When I help my team with assists, with winning penalties, and now with scoring I am happy. I am very glad I scored.

"For a striker, it’s much worse when you don’t have chances. I had a lot of chances in the past and I missed them. The team gave me a lot of situations where I can score, and that’s the important thing for me. If I keep going, the goals will come, and also the assists.

"It was really good from us [against Newcastle]. We have played very good football in the last weeks.

"There is still a long way to go for the rest of the season, but if we keep going like this it will be a good end for us."

