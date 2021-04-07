Thiago Silva makes Chelsea admission ahead of contract renewal decision

Thiago Silva has admitted he is 'really enjoying' his time at Chelsea after 'going through one of his best spells' at the age of 36.

Chelsea signed the Brazilian on a free transfer last summer after he left Paris Saint-Germain, and he has proved to be quite the signing on and off the pitch.

He signed an initial one-year deal but Silva has impressed all those connected with the club and he is expected to stay for a further season, with Absolute Chelsea told back in January that his camp are happy in west London and want to extend their time in the English capital.

Silva has been out in recent weeks due to a thigh problem but returned to the side on Saturday during the defeat to West Brom which saw him sent off, but he is available for Chelsea against FC Porto.

An injury to any player can be disheartening and demoralising but Silva has revealed the atmosphere at the club has made him feel 'never happier' being injured and in the medical room.

"Nobody likes getting an injury and I was out for a few games ] but the atmosphere in the club, all the positive things going on, the happiness I feel for being at this club, all of that has helped me to get back on my feet quicker," said Silva to the official Chelsea website.



"I’ve never felt as happy while injured. That may sound a bit weird but it’s part and parcel of the game. I’ve got many examples to look up to and keep my chin up. As many times as I fall down, I’ll rise up again. I’m not a quitter.

"People say 'you’re 36 and playing well' but nobody sees everything I gave up to reach this point. At 36, many players are ending their careers yet I’m going through one of my best spells. I’m really enjoying this time at one of the biggest clubs in the world and I’m very happy right now."

Silva is confident Chelsea can go far in the Champions League this season ahead of their quarter-final tie in Seville.

