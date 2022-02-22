'In My Element' - Mason Mount Provides Injury Update Ahead of Chelsea's Carabao Cup Final

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has provided an update on his recovery from injury ahead of his side's Carabao Cup final tie against Liverpool on Sunday.

The 23-year-old picked up an ankle injury 30 minutes into his side's 2-1 Club World Cup win over Palmeiras recently and was replaced by Christian Pulisic.

Initially, it was reported that the England international would be out for around two weeks, but there have been hints that he may return sooner.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

The England star took to his Twitter on Monday evening to update fans on how his road to recovery is going.

In the post, Mount included pictures of him back at training, alongside teammate Timo Werner, with a caption that read 'in my element'.

While he is unlikely to face Lille in his side's Champions League round of 16 tie on Tuesday, fans are optimistic that the 23-year-old may be fit to return for the Blues' Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday.

At his pre-match press conference before the Lille clash, Thomas Tuchel provided fans with an update on Mount's recovery process.

"Mason did a very good individual training, he will try to come back to training today but he was out a little bit too long maybe to start.

"Perhaps he is involved in the squad, he has not trained with the team yet."

As the European champions look towards the possibility of lifting their fourth trophy during Thomas Tuchel's reign at Stamford Bridge, fans will be eagerly anticipating their top scorer in the Premier League to return to the action.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube