Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

'In My Element' - Mason Mount Provides Injury Update Ahead of Chelsea's Carabao Cup Final

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has provided an update on his recovery from injury ahead of his side's Carabao Cup final tie against Liverpool on Sunday.

The 23-year-old picked up an ankle injury 30 minutes into his side's 2-1 Club World Cup win over Palmeiras recently and was replaced by Christian Pulisic.

Initially, it was reported that the England international would be out for around two weeks, but there have been hints that he may return sooner.

imago1009775480h (1)

The England star took to his Twitter on Monday evening to update fans on how his road to recovery is going.

In the post, Mount included pictures of him back at training, alongside teammate Timo Werner, with a caption that read 'in my element'.

Read More

While he is unlikely to face Lille in his side's Champions League round of 16 tie on Tuesday, fans are optimistic that the 23-year-old may be fit to return for the Blues' Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday.

At his pre-match press conference before the Lille clash, Thomas Tuchel provided fans with an update on Mount's recovery process.

"Mason did a very good individual training, he will try to come back to training today but he was out a little bit too long maybe to start.

"Perhaps he is involved in the squad, he has not trained with the team yet."

As the European champions look towards the possibility of lifting their fourth trophy during Thomas Tuchel's reign at Stamford Bridge, fans will be eagerly anticipating their top scorer in the Premier League to return to the action.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009775480h (1)
News

'In My Element' - Mason Mount Provides Injury Update Ahead of Chelsea's Carabao Cup Final

By Jago Hemming
1 minute ago
imago1009370618h
News

'Reliable And Strong' - Thomas Tuchel Hails Chelsea Centre-Back Thiago Silva

By Jago Hemming
26 minutes ago
imago1010005016h
News

Edouard Mendy Reveals When He Will Celebrate Chelsea and Senegal Success

By Jago Hemming
1 hour ago
imago1009561991h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Why Champions League Can Give Romelu Lukaku Much Needed Opportunity to Show Chelsea Quality

By Nick Emms
1 hour ago
imago1010003782h
News

Edouard Mendy Squashes Comments About Chelsea Being More Suited to Cup Competitions Than Premier League

By Jago Hemming
1 hour ago
imago1010005016h
News

'There is No Easy Draw' - Mendy Reveals Thoughts Ahead of Chelsea's Champions League Encounter With Lille

By Jago Hemming
2 hours ago
imago1009784330h
News

Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel Reveals He Expects Tough Tie From Lille Despite Ligue 1 Struggles

By Jago Hemming
3 hours ago
imago1007454972h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals His Thoughts on Why Strikers Sometimes Struggle Playing for Chelsea

By Jago Hemming
3 hours ago