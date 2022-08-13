'In One Year Everyone Has Forgotten About The Things I Am Capable Of' - Romelu Lukaku Reflects On Chelsea Exit
In August last year, Lukaku returned to Chelsea for a reported club-record fee of £97.5 million. Due to several unforeseen factors, the Belgian made little to no impact during his second spell at Stamford Bridge and now finds himself at Inter Milan.
Lukaku has admitted that his time back in west London has made him 'angry' and 'determined to prove a point' at the Italian club.
The 29-year-old said, via the Telegraph, "The season at Chelsea gave me extra motivation to do even better than before."
"I think in one year everyone has forgotten about the things I am capable of doing on the pitch.
"That is a kind of anger that I have inside me. That now the team has it too, which didn't win last year, all together we hope to do better and bring something home."
When asked about what went wrong after his big-money move last year, Lukaku replied to DAZN: "So many things."
The Inter No.90 was not the only forward to depart Chelsea for a former team this summer, with Timo Werner rejoining RB Leipzig only two years after leaving them.
