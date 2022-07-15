Skip to main content

‘In Terms of the Trauma’ - Medical Expect on Callum Hudson-Odoi’s Injury

A medical expert has claimed that Callum Hudson-Odoi will always have the trauma of his major injury to deal with.

The last time Hudson-Odoi played for Chelsea was in March. He didn't feature for Thomas Tuchel's side due to multiple reoccurring injuries.

Firstly the ruptured his achielles, then, he had a neurological issue that injured his back.

However, the 21-year-old seems in high spirits, claiming that he is back to 100% fitness and ready to get started for Chelsea's pre-season tour.

Callum Hudson-Odoi

However, medical expert Ben Dinnery has told Football Insider that Hudson-Odoi will not ever fully recover from his injury.

This goes back to that ruptured Achilles.

“That is the main cause of his altered gait and problems here. Hudson-Odoi said he felt he just didn’t have the power to execute those sprints and changes of direction.

“It was that alternation to his gait that caused that problem further up in his back. They have addressed that now and are getting that balance right.

Callum Hudson-Odoi

“So, in essence, we shouldn’t now have any further complications as long as we can maintain that status quo.

“However, these athletes are so finely balanced that it doesn’t take a lot to put them off kilter. This is something Hudson-Odoi and the medical team will have to continue to work on.

“It will probably never go out the back of his mind in terms of the trauma. But there will be things incorporated in training that mean we don’t see any issues or flare-ups in the future.”

