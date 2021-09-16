Saul Niguez Makes Honest Thiago Silva Admission After Chelsea Debut

Chelsea midfielder Saul Niguez has made an honest admission regarding the Blues' 36-year-old defender Thiago Silva.

The Spaniard made his debut against Aston Villa and featured in midfield, ahead of the Brazilian.

Speaking to Fabrizio Romano on Twitch, Saul described Silva as 'incredible'.

Saul delivered an honest interview and discussed all things Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and personal with the Italian journalist, who broke the news regarding his loan move to Chelsea in the summer.

He said that it is incredible that Silva is still hungry and has 'so much energy' at Chelsea as he is 36 years old.

The defender turns 37 next week and has previously declared his desire to play into his 40's.

The Blues have an option to make Saul's loan move permanent and could activate this if his performances warrant a transfer.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

He played 45 minutes with Silva behind him before being substituted at half-time during his Premier League debut for Chelsea.

The midfielder will be looking to improve on his start at the club, but Silva has assured him that it will get better as he also struggled on his Chelsea debut.

Next up for the Blues is a trip to Tottenham Hotspur as they look to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

