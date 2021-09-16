September 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

'Incredible' - Saul Niguez Makes Honest Thiago Silva Admission After Chelsea Debut

'Incredible'
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea midfielder Saul Niguez has made an honest admission regarding the Blues' 36-year-old defender Thiago Silva.

The Spaniard made his debut against Aston Villa and featured in midfield, ahead of the Brazilian.

Speaking to Fabrizio Romano on Twitch, Saul described Silva as 'incredible'.

Saul delivered an honest interview and discussed all things Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and personal with the Italian journalist, who broke the news regarding his loan move to Chelsea in the summer.

He said that it is incredible that Silva is still hungry and has 'so much energy' at Chelsea as he is 36 years old.

The defender turns 37 next week and has previously declared his desire to play into his 40's.

The Blues have an option to make Saul's loan move permanent and could activate this if his performances warrant a transfer.

1005474883

He played 45 minutes with Silva behind him before being substituted at half-time during his Premier League debut for Chelsea.

The midfielder will be looking to improve on his start at the club, but Silva has assured him that it will get better as he also struggled on his Chelsea debut.

Next up for the Blues is a trip to Tottenham Hotspur as they look to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

pjimage (11)
News

Saul Niguez Makes Honest Thiago Silva Admission After Chelsea Debut

pjimage (10)
News

Saul Niguez Names Fernando Torres as Former Blue He Spoke to Before Signing for Chelsea

Chelsea-FC-v-Zenit-St.-Petersburg-Group-H-UEFA-Champions-League-6-1
News

'Dreams Can Come True!' - Jorginho's Emotional Reaction to UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award

sipa_34757574 (1)
Transfer News

Report: Antonio Rudiger 'Wanted' by Paris Saint Germain on Free Transfer Amid Chelsea Contract Stand-Off

1006592168
News

'Dreams Can Come True!' - Jorginho Reflects on His UEFA Award

1005658140
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Timo Werner Emerges as Possible Target for Borussia Dortmund

Tomori cover
Transfer News

Report: Fikayo Tomori Deal Does Not Include Buy Back Clause for Chelsea

1006595987
News

Reece James Reveals That His Chelsea Champions League & Super Cup Winners Medals Have Been Stolen