Ineos Owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe Makes Late £4BN Bid for Chelsea Ahead of Takeover

Sir Jim Ratciffe, owner of Ineos, has submitted a late bid of more than £4 billion for Chelsea just days before Raine Group were set to name their preferred bidder.

This comes as it was believed that either Todd Boehly's consortium, Sir Martin Broughton's consortium or Stephen Pagliuca's consortium were thought to be named as the next owners.

As per The Times, Ratcliffe has made a late and sensational bid of over £4 billion to buy Chelsea.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Ratcliffe has previously expressed interest in purchasing Chelsea and reportedly holds a season ticket at Stamford Bridge despite being a fan of Manchester United.

It was reported that he revived his long-term interest in the club but did not go as far as making a formal offer to Raine Group.

Speaking to BBC Radio Five Live via Evening Standard, Ratcliffe's brother, Bob, previously said: “There was some early exchange but we were a significant way apart on valuations. The issue with Chelsea is its stadium. We are all getting older and it is a decade of your life to resolve that.”

However, it has now been revealed that the Monaco-based British billionaire, who also owns OGC Nice in Ligue 1, has made an incredible last-minute bid for Chelsea.

IMAGO / HochZwei

“We put an offer in this morning,” Ratcliffe told The Times. “We are the only British bid. Our motives are simply to try and create a very fine club in London. We have no profit motive because we make our money in other ways.”

The report continues to claim that the offer would include a pledge of investing £1.75 billion over ten years in the club in terms of developing the stadium, team and infrastructure - on top of meeting the valuation of about £2.5 billion for the purchase.

Ratcliffe has also told the group that they are in a position to send the money and close the deal for Chelsea by the weekend.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube